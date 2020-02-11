A Williston man pleaded guilty Monday to stealing a four-wheeler at gunpoint in 2018.
Julian Gavin, 44, of Williston received a 12-year sentence to be served in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, according to the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
On Aug. 8, 2018, deputies responded to an incident in Williston in reference to an armed robbery.
Deputies met with two victims who reported they were riding a Rancher 420 ATV when they saw someone burning items at 477 Webbs Pond Road in Williston.
The victims turned around at the dead end road and passed the location again.
While passing the location again, the victims encountered the defendant who had a flash light and a black and silver in color pistol, which he was pointing at the victims.
The victims stopped the ATV, and the defendant ordered them off the vehicle while alternating pointing the gun at both of the victims.
The defendant then drove the Rancher ATV away leaving the victims behind.
The following day, officers were called to 480 Pine Acres Road in reference to the location of stolen property.
Officers arrived and saw the Rancher 420 ATV, as described by the victims in the driveway.
As deputies approached the residence, they observed the defendant.
Deputies located the ATV’s keys in the defendant's pocket.
Responding deputies also found on the ATV a black and silver BB gun pistol and bandanas that were folded in a sweat band style that matched the description given by the victims.
Gavin was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center.
Gavin must serve at least 85% of the 12-year sentence before being eligible for parole, according to the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.