A single-car crash has claimed the life of a Williston man.
Jatorie Primus, 41, of Williston, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. Thursday from injuries he sustained in a vehicle crash, according to a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Primus was traveling north on Tinker Creek Road in a 2011 Toyota sedan at a high rate of speed when he went around a vehicle, according to a release from the coroner's office. Primus lost control of his car, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree head-on.
He died from blunt force injuries, Ables said. Primus was wearing a seat belt.
Toxicology results are pending.
This is the seventh traffic fatality in Aiken County this month.