A 69-year-old Williston man is dead after an ATV accident in Barnwell County on Tuesday.
The Barnwell County Coroner's Office reports that Jesus Escupite died from injuries received in an ATV accident on the 1600 block of Blacks Drive.
Investigation showed Escupite was attempting to use the ATV to herd a horse when the incident occurred around 2 p.m.
He later died at Augusta University Medical Center.
The Barnwell County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.