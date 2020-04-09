A Williston man is facing charges related to a federal criminal complaint for child exploitation, child pornography and distribution of child pornography.
Justin Chavis of Williston was charged Thursday, U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced.
The suspect allegedly engaged in a conversation with an undercover law enforcement officer where he shared sexually explicit images and videos of children that he claimed to have created, according to the complaint.
The case is being investigated by the FBI, who brought the federal criminal complaint within 24 hours of discovering the underlying facts.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James H. May of the Columbia office.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.
Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.
Chavis had an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shiva V. Hodges, where he waived a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing.
At this time, he remains in custody.