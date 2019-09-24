The wife of Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker has been named as a suspect in at least two reports of identity fraud filed with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia this year.
The victims identified in the reports are employees of Augusta-based Hospice Services of GA, where Michele Bunker formerly worked as the director of nursing, the company’s co-owner, Christopher Rud, told the Aiken Standard on Tuesday.
A 51-year-old resident of Aiken, Michele Bunker lives on Moultrie Drive.
According to the first report, filed in June, a 50-year-old male victim said a representative of LifeLock, an identity theft protection firm, “informed him that an unknown person attempted to get a loan using his name and date of birth.”
The person who filled out the application online didn’t submit it, the report stated.
In addition, according to the report, there was a previous incident in February during which someone using the victim’s name, date of birth and Social Security number tried to get a $7,500 loan through Best Egg, an online lending platform.
That unknown person “linked” Michele Bunker’s checking account to the application, the report stated.
The victim said he didn’t report the incident at the time “due to not having enough information,” the report stated.
The second report was filed on Sept. 11 about an incident that involved a 63-year-old female victim.
The victim said she applied for home and auto insurance online Sept. 1 through USAA, a financial services company, according to the report.
The report stated that a USAA representative told the victim she had an active bank account with the company.
The victim denied having a bank account with USAA, according to the report.
The victim’s personal information has been used to open the account, the report stated.
The USAA representative told the victim that Michele Bunker had “opened up” the account in July 2018, according to the report.
In addition, the USAA representative told the victim that Bunker said she was the victim’s sister, the report stated.
The victim said the account was opened “without her knowledge or her consent,” according to the report.
Rud said he didn’t learn about the second report and the second victim until Tuesday.
He described the second victim as an “as needed” employee.
“She hasn’t worked for us in five months or so,” Rud said.
When Hospice Services of GA officials found out about the male victim’s allegations earlier this year, “we did our due diligence,” Rud said. “We reported it to Richmond County, and it’s been investigated since.”
He said Hospice Services of GA put Michele Bunker “on leave with pay” to begin with and later “terminated her” after she “violated” an agreement related to that suspension.
“We’re waiting for Richmond County to advise us or complete their investigation,” said Rud when asked about any further action. “That’s all we can do right now.”
There are no allegations against Gary Bunker in the reports.
The Aiken Standard was unable to reach Gary Bunker for comment by this story’s publication deadline.