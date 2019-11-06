Folks out and about across the river this week may spot the famed Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as it spends the week in Augusta.
The Wienermobile, driven by Troy D'Souza and Dorothy Spratlin, made a brief stop at the Aiken Standard on Wednesday afternoon for a photo op, promoting its events in Augusta this week.
"Our main goal is really just to allow people to make memories with the Wienermobile," Spratlin said. "We're going to be opening it up, giving out whistles, just allowing people to interact with it and make those memories."
The 27-foot-long dog won't be at any events in Aiken County this week, but a list of the events in Augusta can be found online at oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.
D'Souza and Spratlin are part of a program in which Oscar Mayer hires 12 recent college graduates to drive the six vehicles around the country.
D'Souza was a multimedia journalism major, as well as a mascot in college.
"It really helped my case because a lot of the personality and the skills translate well; we're driving a hot dog," he said.
Spratlin was a biology major.
"I saw it when I was 6 years old and fell in love, and knew I was gonna drive it," she said.