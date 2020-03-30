The filing period for a bevy of political offices in Aiken County, South Carolina and Washington, D.C., closed at noon Monday.
Those wanting to run for the U.S. House and Senate, the state House and Senate, county positions and solicitor, among other seats, had a two-week window to fill out and submit the requisite paperwork. The novel coronavirus did not affect the filing deadline.
Aiken County is in South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District, which also includes all of Barnwell and Lexington counties as well as parts of Richland and Orangeburg counties.
Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, two Republicans, currently represent the state in the U.S. Senate.
The Aiken County Legislative Delegation comprises eight members: three senators, including the S.C. Senate majority and minority leaders, and five representatives.
Listed below are the names of those running for Aiken County-tied state and federal office, according to a S.C. Election Commission database.
Most of the races are competitive. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
2nd Congressional District
- Rep. Joe Wilson, Republican incumbent
- Adair Ford Boroughs, Democrat
- Sonny Narang, Alliance
- Michael Bishop, Republican
- Kathleen K. Wright, Constitution
U.S. Senate
- Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican incumbent
- Jaime Harrison, Democrat
- Duke Buckner, Republican
- Joe Reynolds, Republican
- Michael LaPierre, Republican
- Bill Bledsoe, Constitution
- Keenan Wallace Dunham, Libertarian
- David Weikle, Libertarian
S.C. Senate District 24
- Sen. Tom Young, Republican incumbent
- Lisa T. Williams, Democrat
S.C. Senate District 25
- Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, Republican incumbent
- Susan J. Swanson, Republican
- Shirley A. Green Frayson, Democrat
S.C. Senate District 26
- Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, Democratic incumbent
- Perry Finch, Republican
- Chris Smith, Republican
S.C. House District 81
- Rep. Bart Blackwell, Republican incumbent
- Robert Williams, Republican
S.C. House District 82
- Rep. Bill Clyburn, Democratic incumbent
S.C. House District 83
- Rep. Bill Hixon, Republican incumbent
- Evelyn T. Robinson, Democrat
S.C. House District 84
- Rep. Melissa Oremus, Republican incumbent
S.C. House District 86
- Rep. Bill Taylor, Republican incumbent