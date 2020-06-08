Since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minnesota, there have been several protests locally in reaction to the horrifying way in which a white policeman restrained the African American suspect during an arrest.
“We are at the point now in this process where we are trying to move from anger to action and from outrage to an outcome,” Eugene White told the Rotary Club of Aiken during the organization’s online meeting Monday.
White, who is the president of the Aiken Branch of the NAACP, talked about what he believed Rotary members could contribute to the fight against injustice and inequality.
“We all have a part to play,” White said. “If you have a business, what does your management team and your succession plan look like? If you’re in education, what does your students’ achievement look like? If you’re in health care, who is dying early and how can you prevent it? If you’re in social services or community work, how can you help people get on their feet and live lives of dignity?”
White also urged Rotarians to consider other ways to offer assistance in addition to their usual philanthropic activities.
“Continue your tradition of service and think deliberately about new needs that you can meet,” he said. “Think outside the box. Just don’t help the people you normally help. Make yourselves uncomfortable with service. Join an organization that is trying to heal these wrongs because they need your skills and they need your leadership to help move things forward. If you don’t want to join, then give (money) because they can use your support.”
Aiken Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco also spoke during the meeting.
He praised Aikenites for the nonviolent way in which they have demonstrated and expressed their anger following Floyd’s death.
“I am very impressed – I don’t know any other way to say it – with the commitment to the change that has been talked about,” Barranco said. “Time and time again, it could have been derailed by a negative act by some outside person … but they (local residents) have been committed to peaceful gatherings and to educating folks.”
The protests, he added, “have been – truthfully, for me – emotionally overwhelming. I’ve been honored to be part of those conversations.”
In the future, the Department of Public Safety is “committed to partnering with our community to seek the highest level of accountability,” Barranco said. “We’re all in.
“This is something that has affected us all in different ways,” he concluded, “and I am looking forward to very positive change.”