Listed below are the presidential candidates' platforms and proposals as they relate to race and social equity. It is by no means an exhaustive list and is largely sourced from the candidates' respective websites and other prepared information.
Candidates are listed alphabetically and by party. President Donald Trump is seeking reelection.
DEMOCRATS
Joe Biden, former vice president
- Justice needed for George Floyd
- "Equality, equity, justice."
- Social, economic reform
REPUBLICANS
Donald Trump, president
- George Floyd's death must be thoroughly investigated
- Fund, support Historically Black Colleges and Universities
- Tweeted "My Admin has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln."