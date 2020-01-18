Listed below are the presidential candidates' platforms and proposals as they relate to guns, gun violence and gun control. It is by no means an exhaustive list, and is largely sourced from the candidates' respective websites and other prepared information.
Candidates are listed alphabetically and by party. President Donald Trump is seeking reelection.
DEMOCRATS
Michael Bennet, Colorado senator
- Ban assault weapons
- Expanded background checks
Joe Biden, former vice president
- Gun violence is a public health epidemic
- Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines
- Regulate existing assault weapons
- Weapon buyback
- Close various loopholes, including Charleston
Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City
- Expanded background checks
- Require every gun buyer to get a permit before buying
- Centralized system
- Gun violence is a public health epidemic
- Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines
Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend
- Expanded background checks
- Establish a permit-to-purchase licensing system
- Require domestic abusers to turn over guns
- Close various loopholes, including Charleston
- Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines
John Delaney, former Maryland congressman
- Expanded background checks
- Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines
- Support national extreme risk protection order laws
- Fund gun violence research
Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii congresswoman
- Supports the Second Amendment
- Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines
- Uphold the right to bear arms
- Ban bumpstocks
Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator
- Expanded background checks
- Ban bumpstocks
- Prevent federal money to fund arming teachers
- Raise age to 21 to buy military-style weapons
- Close various loopholes, including Charleston
Deval Patrick, former Massachusetts governor
- Gun violence is a public health epidemic
- Expanded background checks
- Ban assault weapons
- Ban bumpstocks and other retrofits
- Weapon buyback
Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator
- Expanded background checks
- Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines
- Weapon buyback
- Support red-flag laws
- Crack down on straw purchases
Tom Steyer, entrepreneur
- Gun violence is a public health epidemic
- Expanded background checks
- Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines
- Support red-flag laws
- Create Office of Gun Safety
Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator
- Increase taxes on gun manufacturers
- Close various loopholes, including Charleston
- Rescind Trump-era rules tied to guns
- Expanded background checks
- Cap gun purchases
Andrew Yang, entrepreneur
- Close various loopholes, including Charleston
- Stringent licensing system
- Prevent manufacture, sale of assault weapons
- Weapon buyback
- Invest in de-escalation training
REPUBLICANS
Donald Trump, president
- Supports the Second Amendment
- Ban bumpstocks
- Vowed to pass stricter gun measures
Joe Walsh, former Illinois congressman
- Supports the Second Amendment
Bill Weld, former Massachusetts governor
- Reduce hateful rhetoric
- Support red-flag laws
- Keep automatic weapons out of commercial circulation