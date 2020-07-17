Listed below are the presidential candidates' platforms and proposals as they relate to student debt and college tuition. It is by no means an exhaustive list and is largely sourced from the candidates' respective websites and other prepared information.

Candidates are listed alphabetically and by party. President Donald Trump is seeking reelection.

DEMOCRATS

Joe Biden, former vice president

  • Make certain colleges and universities tuition-free for all students whose family incomes are below $125,000

  • Double the maximum value of Pell grants

REPUBLICANS

Donald Trump, president

  • Simplify, consolidate student loan repayment

  • Eliminate Public Service Loan Forgiveness

