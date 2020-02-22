Listed below are the presidential candidates' platforms and proposals as they relate to foreign policy, foreign affairs and the U.S. abroad. It is by no means an exhaustive list and is largely sourced from the candidates' respective websites and other prepared information.
Candidates are listed alphabetically and by party. President Donald Trump is seeking reelection.
DEMOCRATS
Joe Biden, former vice president
- Strengthen alliances.
- Make America the leader.
- Repair Trump's international damage.
Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City
- Revive diplomatic corps.
- Rebuild American power.
- Strengthen alliances.
Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend
- Set high bar for use of force.
- Strengthen alliances.
- End endless wars.
Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii congresswoman
- End endless wars.
- Anti-nation building.
- Stymie nuclear arms race.
Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator
- Secure and protect elections.
- Strengthen alliances.
- Rebuild State Department.
Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator
- Emphasize Congress' role in declaring war.
- End endless wars.
- Rejoin Iran nuclear agreement.
Tom Steyer, entrepreneur
- Strengthen alliances.
- Rebuild State Department.
- Better negotiate trade agreements.
Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator
- End endless wars.
- Invest in diplomacy.
- Better negotiate trade agreements.
REPUBLICANS
Donald Trump, president
- End endless wars.
- Better negotiate trade agreements.
- Denuclearize North Korea.
Bill Weld, former Massachusetts governor
- Strengthen alliances.
- Secure and protect elections.
- Anti-isolationism.