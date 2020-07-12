Tax Day was moved to Wednesday, July 15, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that date is fast approaching.
If residents haven’t filed their taxes yet, Mona Morris, the franchise owner of Jackson-Hewitt on Silver Bluff Road, says they need to get moving.
“In leading up to Tax Day, people should make appointments and make them quickly,” said Morris.
Morris also said that “July really gave people a wake-up call,” and her office has been extremely busy recently.
If residents won’t be able to file taxes by July 15, they can apply for an extension to push the due date to Oct. 15. However, this extension only applies to the filing of the paperwork, not to paying the balance one owes. Residents who plan on filing later should estimate the amount they owe and pay that by July 15.
To file for an extension, residents have to fill out Form 4868, which Morris said can be submitted in one of three ways. A tax office can file it, it can be mailed to the IRS directly or it can be submitted electronically on the IRS website.
The state recognizes the IRS extension form as well, so residents will only have to fill out one form even if they’re applying for a federal and state tax extension.