Parents and students can expect some expansions to Aiken Innovate, the district's virtual school program, as education leaders seek more learning options outside the traditional classroom setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While many education stakeholders have cited concerns about virtual learning for families without devices or internet access, the Aiken County Public School District has nonetheless grown its virtual schooling options as an alternative method for in-person classes for families who believe Aiken Innovate is the safest choice for their children.
"We recognize that virtual learning can be a transition," said Micki Dove, director of curriculum support at ACPSD. "It is not necessarily the most ideal setting for all students, but we also know there are many people right know that feel this is the best option for our family."
Despite pushing for schools to reopen at maximum capacity, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has also been calling for all South Carolina school districts to offer full-time virtual options, like Aiken Innovate, for students this fall.
Dove spoke with other members of the Back to School Task Force at the July 14 school board meeting regarding back-to-school plans for the fall. Dove said Aiken Innovate has had a "hefty expansion" due to the pandemic.
The school board voted July 14 to incorporate a hybrid model of learning when classes resume Aug. 17, with Aiken Innovate as an additional option for virtual schooling. But in light of the governor's comments, the school board has called a special meeting for Tuesday, July 21, to review its proposal for the hybrid model.
Students enrolled in Aiken Innovate will simultaneously be enrolled in their home base school, but assignments will be completed at home and instruction will be delivered virtually.
Aiken Innovate will assign students a full-time virtual teacher. While these teachers are local, they may not be staffed at the student's home base school.
Instruction will be delivered through face-to-face virtual meetings, interactive resources, instructional videos and other online methods.
Despite the work-from-home approach, students in Aiken Innovate will not be expected to pace themselves to finish assignments. Hard deadlines for virtual assignments will be given to students just like in traditional learning.
The program also requires a parent or adult to "partner" with Aiken Innovate at home, according to the school district's website.
Students who enroll in Aiken Innovate – which requires registering for the 2020-2021 school year in ACPSD – will be eligible for lunch pickup at their schools and can participate in extracurricular activities.
K-8
Aiken Innovate has been greatly expanded among lower grade levels due to the pandemic. Full-time enrollment is now being offered for kindergarten through middle school.
Instruction materials and resources will be delivered through Schoology, the district's Learning Management System. This system links to other district-supported digital learning tools.
Attendance will be taken daily through virtual meetings.
High school
During the Aiken County School Board meeting July 14, members of the district's Back to School Task Force claimed the Aiken County Virtual Academy (ACVA) is typically used for high schoolers in Aiken Innovate to complete supplemental course work. While the option to take supplemental courses through ACVA remains, the full-time schooling option for high school students has been expanded.
Students are expected to enroll in seven credits (or a minimum of four credits, for seniors) to be considered a full-time virtual student.
According to the Back to School Task Force, ACVA courses will include:
• Core content courses for ELA, math, science and social studies (some honors courses available).
• World languages (French, German and Spanish).
• Physical education/health.
• Select AP courses.
• Select Exploratory courses.
• Select CTE.
While the full-time schedule of ACVA normally follows Virtual S.C.'s semester schedule, this fall it will follow the school district's regular schedule to ease the transition back into the hybrid model or traditional learning.
Enrollment in Aiken Innovate must be done by July 22. For more information, visit acpsd.net.