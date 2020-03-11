Wet weather has been a major reason for delays in the project to repair, retrofit and strengthen the dam at Langley Pond near Warrenville.
According to the latest timetable, “substantial completion of the work” is expected by April 3, wrote Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian in an email to the Aiken Standard on Tuesday.
That will include the replacement of the old ogee crest spillway with a new labyrinth-style spillway.
“Final completion” is scheduled for May 1, Killian added. “This, of course, is if we don’t get any more substantial rainfall.”
Between early April and early May is when the contractor, Crowder Construction Company, will be completing minor tasks and fixing any problems based on what is commonly known in the building industry as a “punch list.”
Water in Langley Pond “will start rising slowly next week and then much faster the next week,” Killian wrote.
Late last year, County Deputy Administrator Brian Sanders told the Aiken Standard that nearly all of the project would be finished around the end of February 2020, “which means for all practical purposes, the new spillway will be functional.”
But then in late January, Sanders reported that a delay was possible because of rain and an issue with the old spillway.
“When they took out the last piece of the old spillway, it was a lot worse situation (than what had been expected) because of the soupy consistency of the material that they had to take out,” Sanders said. “Instead of like digging out cookie dough, it was like digging out cake batter. When you scoop out cookie dough, you can bring out three times more than what actually will fit in a spoon, but this material was more liquid. Taking it out is going to take three times as long.”
The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held in March 2018. At that time, the work was expected to take 18 to 21 months to finish.
Schnabel Construction created the project’s design and is overseeing Crowder Construction’s efforts.
In a March 5 email, Killian wrote that the cost of the project at that point was $13,476,230.
The sources of funding are a $6-million Hazard Mitigation Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a $9-million general obligation bond and Capital Project Sales Tax proceeds.
Langley Pond's dam originally was built in the 1850s and was primarily an earthen structure back then.
Former County Engineering Director Joe Berry, who retired in 2018, told the Aiken Standard that an ogee crest spillway was added to the dam in the 1950s.
In November 2014, a man walking his dog noticed that the water’s color in Horse Creek below Langley Pond’s dam looked different from normal. Local officials subsequently determined that the structure was leaking.
The multiple leaks that were found were monitored, and Langley Pond’s water level was lowered.
Earlier this month, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Langley Pond to celebrate the completion of the Finish Line Tower for rowing events that will be held there after the work on the dam is completed.
The USRowing Southeast Masters Regional Championships are scheduled for June at Langley Pond.
Prior to when the leaks in the dam were detected, Langley Pond was a venue for regattas.
Olympic-caliber rowing athletes also trained at Langley Pond.
The bids from potential vendors for a project to install rowing course anchors at Langley Pond will be opened April 5.
"Assuming approval (of a bid) by (Aiken County) Council at the April 21 meeting, installation will occur in May,” Killian wrote in his email Tuesday.
Buoys, which are used to mark lanes, will be attached to the rowing course anchors.
Langley Pond Park, where the Finish Line Tower and the dam are located, is at 113 Langley Dam Road.
For more information about the park, visit the Langley Pond Park page on Facebook.