Hundreds of visitors were eager to ride rollercoasters and eat fair food for the Western Carolina State Fair's opening day Friday evening.
Visitors rushed into the fairgrounds when the gates officially opened at 5 p.m.
Charise Harper and her family come to the fair every year and said they arrived at 4:15 p.m. to be one of the first inside.
"It's exciting," Harper said. "We're bringing the kids out for the first day. Hopefully they'll get on the big rides this year because they're old enough."
The smell of funnel cakes and the sound of rides could be heard as families bought tickets for rides, watched shows and played games to win prizes.
Oink the singing pig is performing to a packed crowd tonight at the Western Carolina State Fair
Elizabeth Morris brought her daughter Lilian who was excited for the rides.
"We're excited to be here," Morris said. "She's excited for the rides, lots of rides and to get some good food. I'm here for the fried Oreos."
As patrons poured in through the gates Jannea Wells with the Western Carolina State Fair's marketing team greeted guests.
"I just love when all the families look forward to the fair and it's a bunch of the same families coming out again," Wells said. "They just enjoy family time at the fair."
Wells said this year's fair not only includes all of the iconic rides but will also have a bigger agriculture area, new animals including long horns and steers, and a larger arts and crafts area.
The fair will be in town through Oct. 27.
For more information about specials and events, visit westerncarolinastatefair.com/schedule-new/.