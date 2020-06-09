Bill Weeks overwhelmingly won Tuesday's Republican primary for the Second Judicial Circuit solicitor's seat, claiming more than half the votes.
Unofficial election results shows Weeks won 69.17%, or 16,766 votes, while his opponent R. Jackson Cooper garnered 30.83%, or 7,474 votes.
"I'm very humbled to the people who supported me and the manner and the amounts that they did," Weeks said.
Weeks is a lifelong resident of the second circuit, which is comprised of Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties.
He ran on bringing his 39 years of trial court experience to the solicitor’s office. Weeks dominated in Aiken County, getting more than 15,000 votes.
Weeks praised his opponent, thanking him for running a clean race.
"He's a good young man," Weeks said.
Cooper won his home county with 50.11%, or 1,345 votes, in Barnwell County.
Weeks is excited about the victory but said he is more excited to go back to work and trying cases.
"I'm excited about getting the victory and becoming the solicitor elect," Weeks said. "It's a difficult job but I'm not afraid of a difficult task."
Weeks is running uncontested in the early November general election.
The Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's primary election had a total of 24,240 votes.