This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 14 - June 20.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 

172 Blue Heron Lane - $397,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Rapids Overlook

Sale date: 6/14/2019 

140 Oakbrook Drive - $307,500

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Woodstone

Sale date: 6/14/2019 

147 Lagoon Lair - $300,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Beaver Creek Section 3

Sale date: 6/18/2019 

1834 Bolin Road - $269,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Martintowne

Sale date: 6/14/2019 

796 Bridge Creek Road - $265,900

Ridge Spring 29129

Neighborhood: RSP6

Sale date: 6/14/2019 

107 Antietam Drive S.W. - $224,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Stratford Hall

Sale date: 6/14/2019 

935 Campbellton Drive - $232,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Hammond Hills

Sale date: 6/14/2019 

