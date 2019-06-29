This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 14 - June 20.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
172 Blue Heron Lane - $397,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Rapids Overlook
Sale date: 6/14/2019
140 Oakbrook Drive - $307,500
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Woodstone
Sale date: 6/14/2019
147 Lagoon Lair - $300,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Beaver Creek Section 3
Sale date: 6/18/2019
1834 Bolin Road - $269,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Martintowne
Sale date: 6/14/2019
796 Bridge Creek Road - $265,900
Ridge Spring 29129
Neighborhood: RSP6
Sale date: 6/14/2019
107 Antietam Drive S.W. - $224,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Stratford Hall
Sale date: 6/14/2019
935 Campbellton Drive - $232,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Hammond Hills
Sale date: 6/14/2019