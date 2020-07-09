The Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement continued its weekly tradition of marching through downtown Aiken on Thursday evening.
Around 7 p.m., a group of roughly 20 participants met at the Newberry Street fountain and continued up The Alley while holding signs and chanting phrases against racial injustice.
Diners sitting in The Alley's outdoor seating witnessed the group march by.
In this week's march, the BLM Aiken Movement adopted a new slogan:
"We're not anti-white. We fight for what's right."
Makenzie Johnson, one of the BLM Aiken Movement organizers, said the new slogan was created after witnessing negative comments against the group and wanted to spread a message to unify, not tear down.
"We just want it to be known that we’re not anti-white," Johnson said. "We’re anti-racism as a whole. We know that all lives matter. We just need your help with Black lives matter right now.”
Johnson also described the local group as not anti-police or in favor of abolishing the police but holding bad police accountable.
"We want people to know at the end of the day, we fight for Black life to matter but that also means all lives matter," Tamber Watson, another organizer, added. "Until people can realize that we want to be included, too, we’re not going to stop.”
The local group began marches, demonstrations and other public events following a national outcry against police brutality and racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Since forming, the group has grew to over 2,000 members on Facebook and are in the process of becoming an official nonprofit.
In addition to weekly marches, the group has schedule events through November.
The first Saturday of the month the group looks to host community clean ups similar to the one held on July 4 where several members and volunteers picked up trash along Laurens Street.
The first Saturday will also serve as a day to support local Black owned businesses.
The BLM Aiken Movement has scheduled a couple of community events, including a water balloon fight on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Generations Park in Aiken and a community cookout on July 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Perry Memorial Park in Aiken.
Both events are open to the public and an effort by the group to bring unity into the Aiken community, Johnson and Watson said.
"You can’t just keep working without any play,” Watson said. “The people who have been coming out here have been sacrificing their time. They’ve been sacrificing their money to show that we can do this together. This isn’t just a fight. This is a community gathering."