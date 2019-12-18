Police are seeking three unidentified people suspected of fatally shooting a mother and her 1-year-old child at a Graniteville apartment complex late Tuesday night.

The three – described as black males between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall – are considered armed and dangerous, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office responded to 105 Kalmia Apartments Drive for a shots fired call. There, they found Mel'lisha Jackson, 26, shot at least once and unresponsive. An incident report states Jackson was shot in the back.

Jackson was later pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders also found Jackson's 1-year-old son, Elijah, shot. The same incident report states the child was hit in the "stomach area." Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables early Wednesday morning reported the younger Jackson had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The 1-year-old was sent to a hospital in Augusta for emergency medical treatment. He died there.

The initial investigation has led the Sheriff's Office to believe the shooting – neighbors reported a flurry of gunshots – is gang related. Authorities also believe the Jacksons were not the intended target.

"She was a quiet young lady, her and her son," a neighbor said Wednesday. "They were good people and they didn't deserve it."

Autopsies are scheduled for Friday morning in Newberry, Ables said.

The Sheriff's Office released footage of the shooting after making a handful of related announcements. Three people can be seen running past a neighbor's Ring camera – and then the shooting starts. The three, wearing jackets and hooded sweatshirts, eventually dart off-screen.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said although faces are obscured, clothing could be a giveaway.

"Somebody has probably seen these people in those clothes last night, yesterday or maybe even today," Hunt told the Aiken Standard.

"Our message to them is you know who you are," the sheriff continued. "We're going to figure out who you are, and we're coming to get you. We're going to bring you to justice. They're nothing but a bunch of gangbanging thugs. That's all they are."

The incident report says a first responder observed the "gunshots appeared to come from the woods at the back of the apartment." Tracking, forensics and investigations teams were all called and responded.

Hunt said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the S.C Law Enforcement Division are lending a hand.

Compounding the double slaying is a second reported shooting in the area.

According to the second incident report, a woman driving down Kalmia Apartments Drive turned right onto Hester Street where she saw three people gathered near a white Nissan. The woman then saw "the flash from a gun and heard the shots."

She drove off, according to the report, and eventually realized her car had been shot several times. Police found three bullet holes in the woman's car.

Those with information about the shootings are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office: 803-648-6811.