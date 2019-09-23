When Edith Hicks-Ogletree decided to host an event celebrating sisterhood in Hopelands Gardens, she started off with just a few people planning to attend.
That number grew to more than 126 by the time Saturday morning's Tulle & T-shirt’s Sisterhood Campaign rolled around.
"It really grew and grew beyond the three of us who organized it," Hicks-Ogletree said.
Hicks-Ogletree was inspired to create the event by a video she saw on Facebook of women walking to the song "Rise Up" by Andra Day. It reminded her of the sisterhood events put on by Fashion Forward Edition in New York City and Dallas, where women attended rallies wearing tulle skirts in a show of support for one another.
She decided she wanted to hold such an event in Aiken.
"I was just thinking about what we're going through now in our CSRA," Hicks-Olgetree said. "We're having such a hard time with our youth, and not being able to get control over it. People are giving up on life and thinking there's nothing to live for."
During the event, the women sang gospel songs and offered up a prayer for the community. They wore brightly colored tulle skirts, many of which were handmade.
"The skirts are just a sign of feminism," Hicks-Olgetree said. "We are feminine and we are strong. We can still put on a skirt and do the things anybody else can do, and nothing stops us, whether we're wearing heels, flats, or a business suit."
Charon Perkins-Bartley helped many women secure those skirts.
"It was awesome," Perkins-Bartley said. "It was wonderful to see all of the women come out in support of unity and sisterhood. We felt this would be wonderful for Aiken, but also for the CSRA."
Natalie Lee-Durham, another key organizer, said she was inspired to help Hicks-Olgetree create the event because of her own experiences.
"She saw something she really wanted to make come to life," Lee-Durham said. "I know how it feels to be out here and not have somebody to turn to or talk to...We wanted to share the sisterhood. It was great to see the diversity of women supporting each other. You never know what everyone is struggling with."
Hicks-Olgetree said she hopes to host more public events promoting women's unity in the CSRA in the future.