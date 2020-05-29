Following the death of George Floyd, the Aiken County branch of the NAACP says its first priority is to ensure similar incidents are not repeated locally.
In a statement by Eugene White, Aiken County NAACP president, the chapter not only condemned the actions that led to the death of Floyd but also the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.
Floyd, a black man, died in Minnesota Police Department custody after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes while his hands were cuffed behind his back. The arrest was documented on video by a bystander.
Arbery was killed Feb. 23 when a father and son, both white, armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood, the Associated Press reported. More than two months passed before authorities arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.
Gregory McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.
Taylor, a 26-year-old black emergency medical tech, was shot eight times on March 13 after narcotics detectives knocked down her front door, the Associated Press reports. No drugs were found in the home.
"The Branch is repulsed by these crimes," White said. "We are pleased with the arrests that have been made to date, the arrests that will be made and the ultimate conviction of all involved in these crimes."
The local branch also said it values the relationship it has with local law enforcement to ensure the accused and arrested are treated humanely.
"Law enforcement professionals have two very powerful abilities," White said in the statement. "They have the ability to take a life, and they have the ability to take one’s freedom. Whenever either of these abilities is invoked, it can be life altering for both the officer and the accused. We trust that our Sheriff, Prosecutor, and law enforcement leadership will embrace their responsibility to protect life and will take appropriate and decisive action to make arrests and pursue prosecution should they find that an officer or deputy have deviated from established procedures."
Local law enforcement leadership with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety, North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the Salley Police Department all condemned the approach by officers involved in Floyd's arrest.
Both the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office have policies in place that require sworn officers to always wear body cameras and record whenever they encounter the public or serve on official duty.
Copies of body camera footage are saved and used in criminal cases.
It is the policy of the sheriff's office that body camera footage is kept for 90 days before being recycled.
Aiken Department of Public Safety policy keeps footage for 60 days before it is recycled.
Footage involved in response resistance reports, which details instances of use of force by officers, is reviewed each time a report is filed.
Supervisors are also required to review 10 random videos of both in-car and body camera footage per month, Lt. Jake Mahoney with ADPS said.
"Body camera video has proven to be such a valuable tool in making us accountable for our actions," Mahoney said. "We support that. We enforce that accountability. We want our community to know we take our position very seriously and with that comes a great responsibility to maintain the professionalism and accountability of all of our officers."
While Capt. Eric Abdullah of the sheriff's office agrees with the importance of the usage of body cameras, he also believes accountability begins with the officer.
"Accountability starts with the individual deputy," Abdullah said. "When they’re going through the training process, they’re trained on being accountable to themselves as well as to the community. This is a partnership between us and our community."
Both Mahoney and Abdullah confirm the public can file complaints against officers. Complaints can be made either over the phone or in person.
"The community has the civil right to survive an encounter with law enforcement, and law enforcement has the responsibility to protect the lives and safety of those in the community," White said. "We look forward to continuing our vital relationship with law enforcement to maintain the balance and ensure that there is life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for the citizens of Aiken County. We are done dying."