A man was charged Tuesday after being found searching through a North Augusta home's garage while under the influence of narcotics.
James Dority, 41, of Waynesboro, Georgia was charged with second degree non-violent burglary, according to jail records.
Police responded to a home on East Shoreline Drive on Tuesday afternoon in reference to a burglary in progress, according to a North Augusta Department of Public Safety incident report.
There, police found the suspect attempting to leave the residence after the homeowner found him in the garage, the report states.
When police asked the suspect what he was doing inside the residence, the suspect replied, "I just looking around," the report reads.
The suspect appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was behaving erratically, police reported.
The homeowner told police the suspect had no authority to be in the home and the victim had never seen him before, according to the report.
The suspect later attempted to say he was with a construction crew working on the house and that he was looking at the homeowner's exotic cars in the garage, the report states.
The homeowner also reported that the suspect wrote his name on the roof of a car that was in the garage, according to the report.
When the suspect was placed under arrest, he began to yell and curse at responding police, according to the report.
Dority was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Wednesday afternoon.