The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department is currently repairing a water line at the intersection of Whiskey Road and Pine Log Road.
The repair will be complete later today but paving will be continued later this week, said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
The repair has caused the right lane on Whiskey Road to close from the beginning of the Home Depot parking lot to the stop light at the intersection with Pine Log Road. The lane closure will continue during the paving work, Bedenbaugh said.
Drivers in this area should proceed with caution.