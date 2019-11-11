A South Carolina watchdog organization is hosting a public forum Tuesday to discuss the potential ramifications of jumpstarting a new nuclear weapons mission at the Savannah River Site south of Aiken.

The Savannah River Site Watch event – "Rocky Flats Disaster: Red Light for SRS Plutonium Bomb Plant" – begins at 7 p.m. at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.

It will be live-streamed on Facebook.

The forum, according to an advisory published Monday, aims to "inform the public and stimulate discussion about" the "dangerous and unneeded" SRS plutonium pit production mission, which was recommended last year by the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Nuclear Security Administration.

SRS Watch Director Tom Clements and two representatives of the Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center in Colorado are expected to speak Tuesday night. An afternoon news conference in Augusta will precede the forum.

Plutonium pits are nuclear weapon cores.

At least 80 pits per year are needed by 2030, according to the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, but the U.S. completely lacks the ability to meet that mark.

The joint recommendation made in 2018 involves pumping out pits in two states: South Carolina, at a repurposed Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility, and New Mexico.

The SRS Watch advisory states the pit mission at the Savannah River Site will mean "more plutonium, more nuclear waste and more risk of nuclear accident."

The proposed pit hub at SRS – far from a done deal – is known as the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility. That name was offered in President Donald Trump's fiscal year 2020 budget request.

In June, Clements of SRS Watch, Marylia Kelley of Tri-Valley CAREs and Jay Coghlan of Nuclear Watch New Mexico held a similar public forum at the Aiken Municipal Building.

During that well-attended get-together, the three questioned the need for more pits and the U.S. Department of Energy's ability to successfully produce them and discussed at length environmental and health concerns.

"They keep coming up with this number, 80, and I don't know where they get this from," Clements said at the time. "They haven't justified it."

The public "can be effective against bad Department of Energy ideas, like the pit production one," he also said.