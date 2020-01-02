A Warrenville woman is facing charges for impersonating an Aiken County sheriff's deputy while threatening to take a victim to court.
Debra Atkinson, 33, of Warrenville was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to Granite Drive on Dec. 18 in reference to a disturbance, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Victims reported that the suspect began banging on their door saying she was a law enforcement officer and had shown a badge while stating she worked for the sheriff's office, the report reads.
Victims told deputies the suspect was threatening to take one of the victims to court, according to the report.
When deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect was walking down the street, according to the report.
The suspect confessed to the responding deputies that she did tell the victims she was a law enforcement officer.
Atkinson was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she is currently being held as of Thursday.
She was issued a $5,000 surety bond, according to the detention center.