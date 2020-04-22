A Warrenville teenager was pronounced dead Wednesday after going missing while swimming with friends.
Hunter Randall, 17, of Warrenville was pronounced dead at the scene of a clay pit located off the 2100 block of Pine Log Road in Warrenville, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
Randall and friends were swimming in a body of water when he went missing after jumping off an embankment, Ables said.
Department of Natural Resource officers located Randall submerged in the body of water at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning in Newberry.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.