A Warrenville teenager was pronounced dead Wednesday after going missing while swimming with friends. 

Hunter Randall, 17, of Warrenville was pronounced dead at the scene of a clay pit located off the 2100 block of Pine Log Road in Warrenville, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said. 

Randall and friends were swimming in a body of water when he went missing after jumping off an embankment, Ables said. 

Department of Natural Resource officers located Randall submerged in the body of water at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning in Newberry.   

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death. 

