A Warrenville high school student died this weekend in Augusta following a drowning accident in the Savannah River.
The victim was identified as 17-year-old Antonio Freeman, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.
Freeman, along with several of friends, reportedly jumped into the river, just off Alberclause Drive, late Sunday night. Freeman reportedly started struggling to swim and went under, never coming back up, Bowen said in a release.
The Aiken County Public School District released a statement Monday on the teen's untimely death, saying "we were profoundly saddened to learn of the weekend passing of Aiken County Public Schools student Antonio Miguel Freeman of Midland Valley High School."
Freeman was a "popular" student at Midland Valley, where he "excelled" as part of the school's football team, the release said.
"(Freeman) will be dearly missed by (his) classmates, teachers and school families, and we send our most heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to (his family)," the release states.
Chasen Redd, coach with the Showtime Elite boys basketball team, was Freeman's coach for seven years, coaching him in football at LBC Middle School for two years and basketball for five.
"I really can't believe (Freeman's) gone," Redd said. "I loved him like he was my own kid, and the first thing I asked myself after hearing he was gone was, 'Why Antonio?' There's so many really bad people in the world, but this amazing kid has to be the one who gets taken from all of us. It just isn't fair and that's hard to accept."
After Freeman's tragic death, Redd said he is going to remember him fondly for being a wonderful person.
"He was a great person, kind of shy when he didn't know someone, but he was always smiling," he said. "He used to stay over at my house every once in a while and, out of all the kids that have stayed over, he is the only one who would always fold up his blankets and sheets and put them into a nice pile before leaving."
Redd also said Freeman was an "amazing" athlete and feels he would have definitely gone on to play college football. Freeman led Midland Valley with 49 tackles last season.
"That kid could play anything, I'm telling you," Redd said. "You could probably take him out to play golf and he would be able to pick it up. He was a natural and he was the kind of kid that would work as hard as he could when playing a sport. I really enjoyed coaching him and will miss him dearly."
As a final goodbye, Redd is going to have Freeman's teammates with Showtime Elite wear their jerseys to his funeral as a show of solidarity.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the Richmond County Coroner's Office responded to the river around 9:15 p.m. Sunday and called their dive team to search the water, where they located Freeman’s body shortly after beginning the search, the release states.
After his body was brought out of the water, Freeman was officially pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30, Bowen said.
Redd said Freeman could swim and does not know what could've happened.
"I've seen him swim in swimming pools several times, he wasn't the best swimmer in the world, but he could definitely swim," Redd said. "There has to be more to the story that, hopefully, investigators will be able to find out."
The investigation is still ongoing.