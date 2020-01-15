A Warrenville resident’s pockets got a little deeper recently after winning $100,000 on a crossword puzzle scratch-off ticket purchased in Beech Island.
The man, who isn’t identified in a news release, purchased a Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket for $3 at the B & T Express on Pine Log Road in Beech Island.
“I was thinking those are a lot of words," the winner said in the release, describing the moment he won.
“I had to sit down in a chair to catch my breath,” he said.
There were 11 spelled out words on the crossword-style ticket.
The press release states there are two top prizes of $100,000 remaining in the game, at odds of 1 in 600,000.
The store received a commission of $1,000 for selling the ticket.