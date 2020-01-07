A Warrenville man, who is a registered sex offender, was sentenced to 11 years on Monday for criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 2013 and 2015.
Carl Last, 69, of Warrenville, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree, according to the Second Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Last was already a registered sex offender as a result of prior criminal convictions from 1987, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office sex offender registry website.
Last was convicted of fondling a child under the age of 16 at her home in Aiken County between 2013 and 2015.
The juvenile victim disclosed that on multiple occasions the defendant came into her bedroom while she was sleeping, got in the bed with her and fondled her under her clothing, according to the Second Circuit Solicitor's Office.
The defendant admitted to law enforcement that he got into the child’s bed, but he denied molesting her.
Last pleaded guilty on Monday, and Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to 11 years in prison.