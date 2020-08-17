A standoff with the Aiken County SWAT team reportedly began with a Warrenville man threatening to kill a female victim for going to a store with another man, an incident report states.
The suspect is now facing a host of charges.
Zachary Kendrick, 25, of Warrenville was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping and pointing and presenting firearms at a person, according jail records.
On the morning of Aug. 14, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office received a call about a domestic dispute with a kidnapping at a home on Langley Cemetery Road in Langley, the sheriff's office reported.
When deputies arrived, the suspect and a female victim exited the residence.
Deputies were able to gain custody of the victim but the suspect reportedly ignored orders to raise his hands and walk down the house's porch to law enforcement on scene.
The suspect returned inside the residence, leading to the standoff.
The victim told deputies the dispute began when the armed suspect allegedly forced the victim to get into his vehicle at the Minit Shop located at 2345 Augusta Road in Warrenville.
The victim reported Kendrick got mad at her for going to the store with another man, according to the report. The suspect arrived at the store and began a verbal altercation.
The suspect reportedly had a pistol in his hands but did not point it at the victim, however, she did fear for her life, the victim told deputies.
The victim further reported the suspect drove her to the woods at an unknown location and pulled the victim from the vehicle.
The suspect reportedly drug the victim through the mud and stated he was going to "tie her up to a tree and kill her," the victim told deputies.
The victim told deputies she was able to talk the suspect out of shooting her and took her back to her mother's house.
Deputies reported observing mud on both the victim's legs and the suspect's vehicle matched the victim's description.
Law enforcement called out to the suspect for several hours to exit out of the home with his hands up or to contact deputies by phone.
The Aiken County SWAT team responded to the scene.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., law enforcement rushed into the home and extracted Kendrick from the home.
The complainant who reported the kidnapping to deputies also reported that Kendrick drove by her home on Aug. 7 with a gun in his hand and threatened to murder her, the incident report states.
He was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held.
Kendrick was denied bond, according to the detention center.