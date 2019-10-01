A Warrenville man was charged Monday with shooting at a homeowner after he was asked to leave the property.
Christopher Joseph Griffin, 26, of Warrenville was charged with attempted murder, according to jail records.
Deputies met with a complainant on Aug. 23 who said the suspect pulled a gun and ran toward his trailer after the complainant told the suspect to leave, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
After the complainant threw a baseball bat at the suspect, Griffin allegedly shot at the complainant and left on foot, according to the report.
Deputies did observe a bullet hole in the trailer and a bullet hole through a television in the trailer, according to the report.
Deputies were unable to locate Griffin after the incident and were unable to locate a suspended shell casing at the scene, according to the report.
Griffin was arrested and charged Monday and is currently being held at the Aiken County detention center. His bond is set at $65,000.