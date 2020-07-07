A Warrenville man was charged July 2 for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile girl.
Jeffery Austin Hill, 22, of Warrenville, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor 11 to 14 years old, according to jail records.
On April 3, a complainant called the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reporting that her teenage granddaughter was sexually assaulted by the suspect, according to an incident report.
The complainant said her granddaughter had a breakdown and told her the sexual assault has happened since the victim was in elementary school.
The complainant said the assaults stopped but began to happen again, and the last time the assaults happened was in 2017.
The victim told deputies the suspect would sexually assault her numerous times at a location in the Warrenville area and at the suspect's residence, the report states.
"She was always scared to say something because she felt that it would eventually stop," the report reads.
The victim further reported that two other teenage victims also stated they had been sexually assaulted by the suspect, the report states.
Deputies were unable to speak with the victims mentioned.
Hill was taken to the Aiken County detention center on July 2 and was released the same day.
He was issued a $20,000 bond, according to the detention center.