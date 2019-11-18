A Warrenville man was charged Nov. 16 in connection with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a female victim in Aiken County.
Clarkie Demarcus Hall, 32, of Warrenville was charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree and kidnapping, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to Augusta Road at 2:12 a.m. in regards to a sexual assault, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim told deputies that earlier in the day she was walking down the street when the suspect was in a vehicle next door, according to the report.
The suspect asked the victim if she needed a ride and she agreed, according to the report.
The victim told deputies once she got in the vehicle, the suspect began making sexual remarks toward her, the report states.
The victim said she began to feel uncomfortable so she got out of the car and walked away, according to the report.
That night, the suspect allegedly went to the victim's house and knocked on the door, according to the report.
When the victim answered, the suspect forced his way in, began telling the victim how he could not stop thinking about her and apologized for what he said earlier that day, according to the report.
The victim told deputies she tried to make the suspect leave but he threw her to the floor, the report states.
The suspect began choking the victim and sexually assaulted her, according to the report.
The victim stated the suspect put a hard object against her back and said it was a gun, the report states.
The victim was then forced into a vehicle and was taken to an unknown location that the suspect referred to as his "family's land," according to the report.
The suspect allegedly began to choke the victim again and sexually assaulted her, according to the report.
The victim told deputies the suspect started talking crazy and saying "you can't go back, I just kidnapped you," the report states.
The victim said the suspect drove her to the Circle K on Augusta Road and began pumping gas, according to the report.
The victim ran into the gas station, asked for help and waited there until police arrived, according to the report.
The suspect drove away in a hurry when he realized the victim was no longer in the car, according to the report.
Deputies later located the suspect's car at a home on Railroad Street, according to the report.
Deputies found the suspect hiding in the bathroom of the home, according to the report.
Hall was transported to the Aiken County detention center where he was currently being held as of Monday morning.
Hall was denied bond, according to the detention center.