A Warrenville man was charged Wednesday for nearly running over a police officer during a car chase in 2010.
Corderral Deanthony Stallings, 30, of Warrenville was charged with assault with the intent to kill, according to jail records.
On May 30, 2010, officers with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety were dispatched to assist the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office in the pursuit of suspects fleeing in a black Pontiac Grand Am, according to an incident report by North Augusta police.
The suspects had just committed an armed robbery in Edgefield County and were suspects in an armed robbery in Richmond County, the report states.
Police positioned a patrol vehicle on I-20 at Exit 5 to block the on-ramp from Highway 25.
Police additionally deployed stop sticks, a tire-deflation device for high speed pursuits.
The driving conditions were clear and unobstructed as the suspects approached the stop sticks at a high rate of speed, the report states.
Upon approach, the vehicle suddenly turned toward the responding officer's vehicle.
The officer, "in fear of a imminent collision," ran from the patrol vehicle to the right shoulder of the interstate.
The suspect's vehicle drove toward the officer at the rear of the patrol vehicle.
"This action placed the victim in a position of serious bodily injury or death," the report reads.
The officer was able to run out of the path of the suspect's vehicle as it narrowly missed striking him on the grass areas of the right shoulder, the report states.
The suspect's vehicle continued without stopping with the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office continuing the pursuit into Richmond County.
The suspect's vehicle was eventually stopped as it re-entered South Carolina where the three suspects in the vehicle attempted to flee on foot.
All three were taken into custody within a short time and Stallings was identified at the scene as the driver of the vehicle.
Stallings was previously being held in the Lee County Correctional Facility but was returned to North Augusta where he was issued a warrant for assault with intent to kill, Lt.Tim Thornton with the department said.
Stallings is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Thursday morning.