A Warrenville man was charged after impersonating an officer during a road rage incident on Sunday.
Francis Benjamin Lyon Jr., 45, of Warrenville was charged with impersonating law enforcement, assault and battery, first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to crime reports.
Deputies responded to East Pine Log and Powderhouse Road area due to a report of an assault in progress involving vehicles and weapons, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Lyon exited one of the vehicles and was found to be in the possession of a knife and a badge that resembled a law enforcement officer badge, according to the incident report.
The victim told police he was driving near Glenwood Drive and Gig Grove when the suspect passed him, the report states.
The victim reported that the suspect slammed on his breaks and intentionally side swiped the victim's car.
When both vehicles came to a stop, the victim exited his vehicle and approached the suspect's car, according to the report.
Lyon allegedly flashed the badge in his wallet and told the victim he was under arrest, the report reads.
The victim told Lyon he didn't believe he was an officer, according to the report.
Lyon then allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and threatened to kill the suspect. At some point during the altercation, the suspect allegedly placed the knife against the victim's throat, belly and genitals, according to the report.
The victim was able to drive away when the suspect fell on the ground during a physical altercation, according to the report.
The victim told deputies the suspect caught up to him and began to ram the victim's car several times, the report states.
Lyon was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday morning.
Lyon was denied bond according to the detention center.