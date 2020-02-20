A Warrenville man is facing multiple charges relating to criminal sexual conduct with juvenile victims.
William David Badger Jr., 30, of Warrenville, was charged with three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt with a victim under 11 years of age, according to jail records.
A complainant told deputies in August 2019 the suspect performed sexual acts on juvenile victims on multiple occasions between Oct. 8, 2017 and July 28, 2019, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Arrest warrants by the sheriff's office details incidents of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles ages 7, 9 and 10 between Aug. 20, 2018 and Aug. 20, 2019.
The warrants state the acts of criminal sexual conduct occurred in a wooded area.
Badger was charged Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Thursday morning.
Badger was denied bond, according to the detention center.