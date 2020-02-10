A Warrenville man is facing multiple charges after deputies found his vehicle in a ditch following an alleged burglary Sunday.
Nicholas Michael Carty, 39, of Warrenville was charged with third degree burglary, habitual traffic offender, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, larceny, malicious injury to animals or personal property valued at $2,000, simple larceny valued at $2,000 and driving under suspension, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle Sunday morning on Lake Shore Drive in Aiken, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Witnesses told deputies the suspect was stuck in the ditch on the property and was attempting to pull out his truck with a winch, the report states.
The property owner was informed by the witnesses and discovered the winch the suspect was using came off the property owner's car hauler trailer.
The property owner also noticed several items in and around the suspect's vehicle including miscellaneous tools, parts and an old four-wheeler frame, the report states.
The victim told deputies the suspect was employed by him in the past.
The suspect fled the scene prior to deputies arriving, however, he was found walking down a nearby road, the report states.
When questioned, the suspect admitted he drove the vehicle found in the ditch and told deputies he was attempting to take the victim's four-wheeler frame in order to fix it and surprise the victim.
After conducting a search of the suspect's vehicle, deputies located a Mauser pistol in the glove box and a bag containing a white crystal substance, the report states.
Deputies were notified the suspect was a convicted felon and was not able to possess a firearm.
The sheriff's office will submit the white crystal substance for analysis, the report states.
Deputies were also advised through dispatch the suspect's driver's license was suspended and this would be the suspect's sixth driving under suspension offense.
The victim told deputies the victim stolen the items from his shed and vehicle.
Deputies also observed the property's shed door and the victim's car door to be open.
Carty was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center.