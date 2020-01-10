A Warrenville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly driving his truck into two juveniles riding four-wheelers Monday.

Christopher Edward Arthur, 40, of Warrenville is charged with two counts of assault/attempted murder, according to the jail records.

Deputies responded to Bayberry Street near Cemetery Road in Warrenville around 1 p.m. for an accident with injuries, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.

A juvenile victim told deputies the suspect approached the victim and another juvenile in a black Isuzu Rodeo while the two juveniles were traveling up Bayberry Street on ATV four-wheelers, according to the report.

The suspect allegedly struck both four wheelers in the rear, causing one of the juveniles to lose control and causing injuries, according to the report.

The victims reported the suspect then got out of his vehicle and began cursing at the victims while trying to fight one of the juveniles.

The suspect got back into his vehicle and fled the scene, according to the report.

The juveniles reported they knew the suspect lived in the area but did not know who he was.

Deputies and other units attempted to make contact with the suspect Monday but had no results, according to the report.

Arthur was arrested Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held Friday morning.

Arthur also is charged with contempt of family court, failure to appear/pay, and has holds for the U.S. Marshals and Laurens County.

The U.S. Marshals hold is for a violations of supervisor release.

The suspect's Laurens County hold relates to charges for speeding, possession of marijuana and crossing guard lines with contraband, said Capt. Nick Gallam with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Steven Shunn with the Sheriff's Office confirmed the juveniles involved recovered from injures sustained in the incident.