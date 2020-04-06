A Warrenville man has been charged in relation to a deadly crash last month along Brier Patch Lane.
Brandon Paul Reeves, 30, is charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell reported Monday, and has been booked into the Aiken County detention center.
Reeves could not immediately be found via the detention center's public detainee database.
Kyle R. Boswell, 31, of Augusta died March 30 when the side-by-side all-terrain-vehicle he was riding in flipped along Brier Patch Lane, a county road near Herndon Dairy Road and Glenwood Drive.
Boswell was thrown from the vehicle and died of blunt force trauma, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
The Brier Patch Lane crash is still under investigation, Tidwell said. A multidisciplinary investigations team is involved.