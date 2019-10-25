A Warrenville man faces charges after deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Friday morning.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., narcotics investigators and Aiken County Special Operations executed a raid on Filyaw Acres Lane, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.

Buddy Gunter, 25, of Warrenville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, second offense, and operating a stash house, according to the release.

Gunter was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Aiken County detention center where he awaits a bond hearing, according to the release.

The investigation was initiated based off citizen tips.

This is the second narcotics search warrant Aiken deputies have executed this week.

A raid on a stash house on Wednesday led to two being charged in Graniteville.

Deputies encourage citizens to provide tips through Crime Stoppers of the Midlands.

Tips can be made by calling 1-888-274-6372, online at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or through the new P3 Tips app available on Apple and Android devices.