A Warrenville man was arrested Thursday after a burglary occurred in Aiken.
Samuel David Missine, 30, of Warrenville, will be charged with first degree burglary and first degree assault and battery, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Madison Avenue around 2 p.m. on Oct. 31 for reports of a burglary, according to the release.
The homeowners were asleep when Missine allegedly broke into the residence.
Missine allegedly came into physical contact with one of the homeowners, shoving past the victim before fleeing the residence, according to the release.
Deputies brought in the Aiken County Bloodhound Tracking Team and the Jackson Police Department to assist with locating the suspect, who was found and arrested without incident.
Missine was booked to the Aiken County detention center.
The investigation is ongoing.