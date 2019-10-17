A Warrenville man was charged Tuesday after a month-long investigation into a possible drug house.
Brent Steven Downs, 55, of Warrenville, was charged with operating a stash house, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
Investigators issued a search warrant for the Jackson Street residence after an investigation that stemmed from tips from citizens, according to the release.
Two other suspects, a black male and white female, were briefly detained while investigators were on the scene, the report states.
Both were found sleeping in a shed located behind the house and were later released, according to the report.
Aiken County Code Enforcement responded to the scene due to the poor condition of the home, yard and lack of electricity for several months, according to the release.
Downs was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Thursday afternoon.
His bond was set at $10,000.