Every year, Danny Purvis and Joey Galloway transform their home with thousands of Christmas decorations into a holiday masterpiece to celebrate their favorite time of the year.
The process takes about a month to complete.
"We go all out for Halloween, too," Purvis said. "So in the beginning of November all the Halloween stuff comes down and we start decorating for Christmas."
Purvis and Galloway, who are North Augusta natives, have been collecting Christmas decorations for about 20 years. Each year the fantastical display gets a bit bigger as they add more to their collection at their Warrenville home.
But there is a method to the madness – Purvis said they like "bright, colorful" decorations that fit with the overall theme. They also collect vintage decorations and ornaments.
Every room in the house is decorated but one.
"My favorite thing about it – it makes me happy to see the joy it brings other people," Purvis said.
Purvis and Galloway have almost every kind of Christmas decoration there is: Christmas trees, wreathes, paintings, decorative china, and more. Garland woven from frosted evergreen boughs and ornaments drape over every headboard, and a Santa's Village with hundreds of figurines – which, Purvis claims, are only one-third of a total display – crown tables and wardrobes.
In one room, a reindeer head with sparkling ornaments hanging from its antlers is mounted over a headboard. Elves peek out from between candles and garland on the chandelier in the kitchen.
One of Purvis' favorite decorations is a wintery display he put together himself; a woven branch of snow-encrusted evergreens laden with silver-blue ornaments and dripping with glass icicles.
"I just love the way it looks," Purvis said.
Even the outside of their Warrenville home is a clear welcome to Christmas; they have several blow-up displays in their yard, including Olaf from Disney's Frozen and a hot air balloon shaped like Santa Claus. Light-up snowflakes hang from trees and Frosty the Snowman holds a 'Merry Christmas' sign.
Despite the joy he gets from decorating, Purvis said the thing he was most excited about is quality time with the people he loves.
I'm just looking forward to spending time with my family," Purvis said.