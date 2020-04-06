An Aiken woman was charged with neglecting a 2-month-old due to being impaired after police responded to a call March 26 for a different unresponsive child who later died.
Christina Lessard, 36, of Aiken was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian, according to jail records.
Police responded to a location in Aiken on March 26 in reference to an unresponsive child, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Upon arrival, police noted Emergency Medical Services were already on scene performing CPR. However, EMS determined the child had died, the report states.
The coroner and the Public Safety juvenile division were called to the scene.
A report was done for documentation, listing Lessard as a suspect.
Capt. Maryanne Burgess with Public Safety said the suspect has been charged in the neglect of the suspect’s 2-month-old son present during the incident.
A warrant states the suspect placed the child at an unreasonable risk of harm by consuming a substance or substances that caused her to be impaired, confused and disoriented, rendering her unable to provide care for the infant.
The 2-month-old is alive and well, Burgess said.
The warrant states Lessard was the only caregiver present during the early morning and afternoon hours of March 26.
The infant had not been fed, had its diaper changed or had been attended to for several hours, the warrant states.
Lessard was charged March 27 for the neglect of the 2-month-old but not in the death of the juvenile, Burgess said.
That same day she was granted bond totaling $15,000, according to the Aiken County detention center.
The investigation into the child’s death is on-going.
Editor's note: This article has be updated to reflect the 2-month-old victim of neglect is alive, and the age of the child that died has not been released by police.