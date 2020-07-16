An Aiken man was charged Thursday for reportedly pointing a rifle at ATV riders, including one juvenile, in Graniteville.
Scott Matthew Williams, 32, of Aiken was charged with three counts of point and presenting firearms at a person, according to jail records.
On Sunday, deputies responded to Bettis Academy Road in Graniteville, in reference to a report of a suspicious person, an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report states.
Three victims, including a 14-year-old juvenile, were riding the wooded trails in the area on an ATV when they observed an unknown white male standing in the woods, the report states.
When one of the victims asked the suspect what he was doing, the suspect pulled a rifle with a scope out of a trap and pointed it at the victims, the report reads.
The victims fled and called 911.
One of the victims were able to video the incident, allowing deputies to identify the suspect as Williams from prior cases, the report states.
Williams was charged Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Thursday morning.