A Wagener woman and teen were charged Tuesday for their alleged involvement in an arson case from July.
Tammy Lois Zimmerman, 45, and Bonnie Louise Hutto, 18, were both charged with first degree burglary and second degree arson, according to jail records.
Deputies met with two victims at Camp Rawls Road on the night of July 27 in reference to an arson, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Both victims told deputies they were at their house when they noticed Zimmerman's vehicle driving back and forth in front of their property, the report states.
The two victims were working on moving to the home on Camp Rawls Road during the time of the incident.
The victims reported having past issues with Zimmerman threatening to burn down their house, according to the report.
Both victims became suspicious and decided to check on the property and home.
When they arrived, the two victims allegedly spotted the two suspects walking out of the driveway, according to the report.
When the two suspects were spotted, they ran into the woods, the victims told deputies.
Victims told deputies they noticed a blue Ford Ranger pulled up behind the suspects and then fled the scene, according to the report.
When the victims entered the house, they noticed paint thinner had been doused all over the house and that a pillow and bottle of paint thinner was on fire, according to the report.
Both Zimmerman and Hutto were taken to the Aiken County detention center where they are currently being held as of Wednesday morning.