WAGENER — Restaurants and grocery stores have undergone some major changes over the past several months, with COVID-19 concerns becoming a top priority, but the flow of traffic hasn't changed much at the corner of Lee and Park streets.
Wagener Milling Company, based in a building that dates back at least a century, has local resident D.J. Dillon at the helm, as co-owner, and Dillon's predecessor, David Williams, is still on the scene, sharing from his decades of experience.
"My dad started there in 1959," Williams recalled, pointing out that the building began as Wagener's railroad depot and then became the town's first telephone office. It was later a home, leading to its incarnation focusing on feed and seed for about 15-20 years before the Williams family arrived.
The arrival of COVID-19 didn't force any major adjustments at the store, although it did result in a quick spike in business. "A lot of people panicked and thought it was going to get where people couldn't get merchandise when it first started, in February or March," Williams said. "Business has really been strong."
Williams, a Barnwell native, got on board with his dad on a full-time basis in 1976, after spending much of his childhood working at the milling company on Saturdays and during summers. He lives near Salley, about nine miles from the store, and he sold the store to the current owners in April 2019.
The store's mascot has four legs. That's Blitz, a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog — "a red heeler," Dillon noted. "He is the main greeter. He is very well-qualified. He doesn't meet a stranger. "
Dillon, who grew up on his family's dairy farm in the coal-country town of Burke's Garden, Virginia, said the mill facility has existed since about 1896, making it one of Wagener's oldest buildings. "There's a few down the road that are a little bit older. There's some houses and such."
Hay and horse feed are usually the big sellers, in terms of delivery items, and most customers are focused on locally made feed, for such diners as chickens and goats. Summer is the slow time of year, when animals don't eat as much, Dillon said.
"It's kind of like an animal grocery store," Williams said, noting that medicine and food are part of the mix. "In the spring, we sell seed ... and plants, and like a farm-and-garden store."
Customers offer a variety of perspectives. Charles Sharpe, whose focus is on cattle, said, "I can get anything I want, usually, and in season, I can get cow feed at a regular price. As David says, 'I'll treat you right every time.' I enjoy the service. They take care of me and I get the fertilizer and everything, and it's in my truck and I'm ready to go."
Tracci Dorgan, who runs a farm-animal rescue operation in New Holland, said, "They do really have ... the best prices I've ever seen. I used to go to a large retail chain, and Wagener Milling just beats their prices by almost 20 percent, and then, they know me ... They know what I want. J.J., the loader, he teases me every time I come in. It's just a big family atmosphere."
Dorgan's truck usually leaves loaded with food for horses, chickens, ducks, dogs and pigs, she said.
"I talk to everybody," Williams said, "and I think that's one thing that works ... and being good to people. You don't have to love your customer, but you're supposed to treat your customer right, like you want to be treated, and you'll have more customers than you'll need."
He said people appreciate the chance to come and talk. "You go in a big store, and the people, they're just there, so I'm there to give that service right on. Long as I'm able and long as they need me there, I'll be there."
Customers looking for hay can come from as far afield as Savannah, and Dillon said hay deliveries can involve a great deal of mileage. "We've been from Myrtle Beach all the way down the coast and anywhere in between, and we have even went as far as Ocala, Florida, and Wellington, Florida ... It's a nine-and-a-half-hour drive. They like the hay."
Dillon also brings in a variety of hay from other states — a practice that has resulted in an upward bump in business — and has established an internet presence for the store. There is no website, but Facebook is part of the package. He also noted that the business' other co-owner prefers to remain anonymous.
One of the store's longtime associates is Mayor Mike Miller, who recalled going to the store as a young boy and selling boiled peanuts. "That was a gold mine for me ... I could dump a lot of peanuts in one place, and sometimes even go back for more," he said, recalling that his family was able to buy raw peanuts in Columbia for $14-16 a bushel, and the future mayor sold them for 10 cents a bag, in a time when a candy bar cost a dime.
The building itself also has drawing power, in Dillon's view. "People have mentioned to us that they love coming in there because of the old hardwood floors, being able to see where the foot traffic has been because the paint was worn off of the floor. It's a very unique place to go, for a lot of people that's from out of town, that's never been into the rural, country setting."
The building also has no air-conditioning, which means fans and open doors are an important part of the scenery. "It's wide open," and the open-air atmosphere has meant that customers are not required to wear face masks amid the coronavirus situation, Williams said.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.