A Wagener man died Sunday morning after a shooting at an Augusta nightclub.
Traquan Dashawn, 20, of Wagener, was shot at least once at Club Viral at 127 Laney Walker Blvd. in Augusta. He was pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m. at the Augusta University Hospital emergency room, according to a report from Kenneth Boose, the chief deputy coroner for the Richmond County Coroner's Office.
According to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the club in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies learned one individual was shot in the neck and transported himself to the hospital.
A possible suspect has been detained, and investigators have responded, according to the report.
No further information was available Sunday morning, according to the report.
An autopsy is scheduled for early next week at the GBI Crime Lab.
Staff writer Matthew Enfinger contributed to this report.