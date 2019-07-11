A Wagener man is dead and another person is hurt following a single-car crash near the Aiken County line.
Jeffery D. Ennenga, 54, of Mary Rawls Road died of blunt force injuries, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Thursday afternoon. The injured person — a female passenger, Ables said — was brought to a hospital in Columbia.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 302 near Berlin Road, according to the coroner and S.C. Highway Patrol.
Ennenga was driving a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee west when he ran off the road and hit a tree. Neither Ennenga nor his passenger was wearing a seatbelt, according to Highway Patrol.
A toxicology report is pending, Ables said.